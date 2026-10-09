Vijay's magic continues in Tamil Nadu, TVK wins both bypolls to boost numbers in assembly

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay's party, TVK, won both assembly bypolls in Dharapuram and Madurantakam, strengthening its numbers in the state legislature. Vijay's TVK won both the bypolls in Tamil Nadu which gives a boost to the party numbers in the assembly. (PTI)

In Dharapuram, TVK candidate P Sathyabama won by 9,471 votes, securing 66,841 votes against DMK's Suganya, who polled 57,370 votes.

In Madurantakam, TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel won by a margin of 20,040 votes, securing 74048 votes. DMK's I Paranthamen finished second with 54008 votes, while AIADMK candidate S Kanitha Sampath came third with 47450 votes.

Track updates from Tamil Nadu election results

In Dharapuram, Sathyabama initially witnessed a see-saw battle, with the AIADMK surging to the top spot after several rounds of counting. However, she subsequently established a clear lead and won.

TVK's win in both electoral contests increases its strength in the assembly by two seats, providing a morale boost ahead of expected bypolls in five more assembly constituencies.

TVK, which runs a minority government, has 107 MLAs and relies on the support of other parties, including the Congress, as well as the outside backing of the Left parties. In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, 118 is the majority mark.

In neighbouring Puducherry, the ruling AINRC emerged victorious in its first electoral test since assuming office a few months ago. Its nominee, Ashok Anand, won the Thattanchavady bypoll by over 8,000 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Congress candidate E Vinayagam. DMK candidate K Sethu finished third.