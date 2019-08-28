Cabinet eases for norms FDI in retail, allows 26% in digital media

india

The government on Wednesday liberalised foreign direct investment rules in four sectors including single-brand retail trade and digital media to boost investment in the private sector.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters that the Union Cabinet, at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had decided to allow 100 foreign investments under the automatic route for coal mining and contract manufacturing.

The Cabinet also brought foreign investment rules for the digital media at par with the print media. FDI would be permitted in this sector up to stakes of 26 per cent with approval from the government.

It is the easing of stringent local sourcing norms stipulated for the single-brand retail sector that could have the maximum and most visible impact. The Cabinet has tweaked the existing rule that requires a company with more than 51 per cent FDI to source at least 30 per cent of its goods from the domestic market.

