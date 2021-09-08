Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cabinet approves procurement of 56 aircraft to replace IAF's Avro in a boost to Make-in-India
Cabinet approves procurement of 56 aircraft to replace IAF's Avro in a boost to Make-in-India

The Cabinet Committee of security on Wednesday approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The aircraft will be procured from Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. About 16 of the aircraft will be delivered within 48 months of signing the contract.
SEP 08, 2021
