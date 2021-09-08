Cabinet approves procurement of 56 aircraft to replace IAF's Avro in a boost to Make-in-India
The Cabinet Committee of security on Wednesday approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The aircraft will be procured from Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. About 16 of the aircraft will be delivered within 48 months of signing the contract.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:40 PM IST
