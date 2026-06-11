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Cabinet clears Ahmedabad metro extension, housing projects in Amaravati, Andhra

The Union Cabinet approved a 6-km Ahmedabad Metro extension to the airport and office/residential complexes in Amaravati, enhancing connectivity and efficiency.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 07:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 6-km extension of the Ahmedabad Metro to the city’s airport and also cleared the construction of Central government office and residential complexes in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

Cabinet clears Ahmedabad metro extension, housing projects in Amaravati, Andhra

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Ahmedabad Metro extension would strengthen connectivity to key infrastructure projects planned in the city.

“The important point in this is that the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave is being built for the Commonwealth Games... it will get connectivity from the airport through this Metro,” Vaishnaw said. “This project will be completed in four years and will connect the airport and the Commonwealth Games site.”

The Cabinet approved Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase 2(A), a 6.03-km extension from Koteshwar Road to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at an estimated cost of 2,169 crore. The corridor will comprise a 3.33-km elevated section and five stations, including one underground station. Once completed, the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro network will expand to 77.63 km, according to a government statement.

“It is difficult to work from scattered offices and the integration allows for proper coordination,” the minister added.

Officials aware of the matter said the office complex will bring multiple Central government departments under one campus, while the residential complex will provide housing for government employees posted in the city, improving administrative efficiency and coordination.

 
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