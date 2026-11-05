Cabinet clears 4,371 crore statistics overhaul, 2,814 crore critical minerals scheme, 850 fast-track courts

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved several initiatives covering energy storage, critical minerals, statistical infrastructure, judicial reforms and defence recruitment. Information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decisions to the media at the Cabinet briefing in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Cabinet meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, where several policy and funding proposals were approved. (ANI)

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The Cabinet approved a five-year scheme with an outlay of ₹4,371 crore to modernise India’s official data collection system, improve the quality of statistics and make data more accessible for policymaking, at both state and central level. The Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics and Research (VISTAR) will run from FY 2027 to 2031 and will use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in data processing and analysis.

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Under the scheme, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation plans 59 surveys during 16th Finance Commission cycle, against 43 major surveys in the previous one. New indicators will include the Headline Index of Services Production and the Index of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises. The ministry also plans to use alternative sources such as mobile phone records, scanner data and e-commerce information alongside traditional surveys.

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The scheme also covers the eighth Economic Census, which will collect details of non-farm establishments and their workers down to gram panchayat and ward levels, and will form the basis for a National Statistical Business Register. States and Union territories will get financial and technical support to generate more detailed district-level data.

The Cabinet approved a ₹2,814 crore capital expenditure support scheme to promote critical mineral processing in India. It will run from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. The scheme covers 24 defined critical minerals, from both mined and recycled sources, to prepare stock for manufacturing sectors including semiconductors, batteries, electronics, defence equipment and heavy machinery. Vaishnaw said the aim is to bring raw critical minerals, whether from mining or recycling, into a condition ready for manufacturing.

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The Cabinet approved the strengthening and increasing the number of fast-track courts to 850 from the current 779, specifically to address cases of child abuse and rape.