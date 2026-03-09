Punjab to roll out drug, socio-economic census in April

The Punjab government will launch a drug and socio-economic census in April, with ₹100 crore allocated in the state budget presented on Sunday. The exercise aims to generate reliable data on drug abuse and socio-economic conditions and help design targeted welfare interventions. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema in assembly, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (ANI)

Presenting the budget, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government has completed the groundwork for the initiative, which is expected to provide the government with accurate data on the prevalence of the drug menace in the state, including the number of addicts and the socio-economic conditions linked to drug abuse.

“The necessary groundwork has been completed, including development of the dedicated software platform and comprehensive training of field functionaries to ensure accuracy, transparency and data integrity. Building upon this preparedness, the census will be rolled out from April,” the minister said in his budget speech.

Highlighting the government’s anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, Cheema said the initiative is part of a sustained campaign rather than a temporary drive. “Over the past year, 36,686 cases have been registered against 52,331 drug traffickers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, leading to the seizure of more than 33,000 kg of narcotics through intelligence-led operations,” he said, adding that financial investigations have also been intensified to attach properties derived from illicit drug proceeds.

“In addition, nearly 12,000 village defence committees with over 1.25 lakh members, along with thousands of “Pinda De Pehredar” volunteers, have been mobilised to strengthen community vigilance. In the past two months alone, more than 350 FIRs have been registered and 510 persons arrested based on feedback from these committees,” Cheema added.

Cheema, in his speech, also highlighted the role of the anti-gangster task force, which, since its formation, has busted 1,062 criminal modules with the arrest of 2,762 gangsters and criminals, while neutralising 34, and recovered 2,203 weapons from their possession.

The government has also launched Operation Prahar as part of ‘anti-gangster drive’, a coordinated statewide crackdown targeting networks, financiers and logistical chains linked to drug trafficking.

₹11,577 crore for home affairs, justice and jails department

For the home affairs, justice and jails department, the government has proposed an allocation of ₹11,577 crore for the 2026–27 fiscal year to strengthen law enforcement infrastructure and technological capabilities.

The government is also focusing on prison security and infrastructure modernisation. AI-based CCTV surveillance, while V-Kavach 2.0 jammer systems are being installed in sensitive jails to curb unauthorised communication and improve internal monitoring.

To support these initiatives, the government has proposed an additional ₹535 crore allocation in FY 2026–27 for security modernisation, infrastructure strengthening and capacity enhancement in prisons.

With Punjab sharing a 553km international border with Pakistan, the government also plans to expand technology-backed surveillance. “A second line of defence is being strengthened through the installation of 2,367 CCTV cameras at 636 strategic locations in border districts, of which 1,719 cameras have already been installed, with control rooms operational at respective police stations,” Cheema informed the House.

The Emergency Response Support System – Dial 112 has handled more than 2.62 crore calls since its inception, while the Sadak Surakhya Force has reduced emergency response time to 6–7 minutes on designated highways, contributing to improved road safety. “During the current year, 508 four-wheelers will be procured to further strengthen the Dial-112 network,” he said.