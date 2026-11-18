The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is developing artificial intelligence tools specifically designed for auditing, with projects ready for a pan-India rollout, CAG K Sanjay Murthy said on Tuesday.

The move was highlighted by CAG K Sanjay Murthy at the conclusion of two-day Audit Diwas program in Delhi. (Representative file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The country’s top auditor said that the access to digital systems allows audit teams to “examine full sets of transactions, and that analysis of data ahead of fieldwork guides field enquiries and has shortened the audit cycle”.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The move was highlighted by Murthy at the conclusion of two-day Audit Diwas program in Delhi.

“..access to the digital systems allow audit teams to examine full sets of transactions, and that analysis of data ahead of fieldwork guides field enquiries and has shortened the audit cycle. The department is building audit-specific AI rather than relying on general AI tools alone, and the projects (are) ready for pan-India rollout,” Murthy said.

Also Read:J&K’s Jal Jeevan Mission: CAG flags up to 93% shortfall in achieving target

PM calls for greater adoption of emerging technologies

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, in his written message on Audit-Diwas, called for greater adoption of emerging technologies to analyse large volumes of financial data and identify unusual patterns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, in his written message on Audit-Diwas, called for greater adoption of emerging technologies to analyse large volumes of financial data and identify unusual patterns. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Emerging technologies offer useful tools to examine large volumes of financial data and identify unusual patterns. They can make the work of auditors more effective, but it is the experience of the professionals and their independent judgement that give audit its true value,” Modi said. CAG’s office shared the PM’s message in its press statement.

The PM, according to the statement, added that the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) will need to adapt and equip its officials with new capabilities as emerging technologies reshape different sectors.

He also said that audit findings relating to ease of doing business for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), ease of living in urban areas and the functioning of local bodies could help governments improve policies and public service delivery, according to the CAG.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Thus, audits can contribute to making governance more responsive to people’s needs and more efficient in the utilisation of resources,” PM Modi said.

Auditing for public trust and better governance

At the event, Murthy further said that IA&AD’s job goes beyond protecting public money and is also about earning people’s trust.

Also Read:Delhi: CAG flags GST lapses, untargeted power subsidy, wasteful expenditure

“To earn that trust, the department must examine the issues that matter to people and draw conclusions that the evidence can sustain,” the CAG said.

Underlining the reforms undertaken by CAG in the last two days, including “breaking departmental silos, auditing themes like ease of living and ease of doing business, and focusing on local bodies”, Murthy said these steps contribute to the country’s development.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also stressed the need to ensure that the accounts of local bodies are prepared on time and are reliable.

Leadership and adaptability in a changing future

R Gopalakrishnan, former executive director of Tata Sons, who gave the keynote address at the event, said that “executives in institutions like CAG should keep asking whether their organisation is future ready, and that reflection on one’s own institution has to go along with openness to ideas from outside”, CAG said in its statement.

“He said that adaptability has become a leadership issue over the last half century and drew three lessons: adaptation is continual and not episodic, the pursuit of adaptability has to be obsessive, and adaptive responses rest on interpreting the future and not on awareness of the past,” CAG added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}