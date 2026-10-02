The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, presented in the Jammu andKashmir assembly, has reported a 6% to 93% shortfall in achieving targets forproviding Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) under the state actionplans. J&K’s Jal Jeevan Mission: CAG flags up to 93% shortfall in achieving target

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), launched on August 15, 2019, aims to provideFHTCs to every rural household. The deadline, initially set for December 2024,was extended to 2028.

Earlier, the 13-member house committee of the assembly, in a report tabled lastMonday, found gross ‘negligence and irregularities’ in the implementation ofthe JJM by the Jal Shakti department. It found that 63% of the total 3,253water supply and retrofitting schemes (WSS), involving an expenditure of ₹7,000crore, were non-operational.

The committee recommended several corrective measures, including theconstitution of a high-level committee to audit all WSS and fix responsibilityon engineers and officers.

The CAG’s performance audit, covering 2019-20 to 2023-24, found that theinstitutional mechanism for successful implementation of the programme was notfully operational or effective.

As of March 31, 2024, 14,43,515 households or 77.15%, were reported to havebeen provided with FHTCs. However, only 44% of schemes — 1,440 of 3,253 — takenup during 2019-20 to 2023-24 had been completed by December 2024.

“Despite sizeable allocations of funds, persistent underutilisation of fundsduring the initial years was observed. Accumulation of idle balances, delayedexecution of schemes and delayed access to potable water to rural householdswere also seen. Due to delay in utilisation of funds and inability to meetrelease conditions, the government of Jammu and Kashmir could not receive thefull allocation of central assistance,” the CAG report said.

The release of funds for Support Activities ranged from 0.17% to 3.30%, fallingshort of the prescribed ceiling of 5%. While under WQM&S activities, itranged from .08% to 1.07%, against the prescribed 2%.

Out of 853 schemes taken up in the sampled four districts of Kulgam, Anantnag,Kishtwar and Doda, only 429 schemes had been physically completed by November2024.

“However, no plan was prepared by the department for the upkeep of assetscreated under these schemes, nor was any mechanism instituted to ensureavailability of trained manpower at the village level, as required under theguidelines,” the report said.

The CAG said the absence of a planned framework for maintenance and localcapacity building put the sustainability of the completed schemes at risk.

It also found that the department had not initiated any action to assess thedistrict-wise requirement of skilled manpower, nor had it engaged with PradhanMantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) for training, certification, and deploymentof local youth for operation and maintenance activities.

Execution of schemes/works suffered due to deficiencies in floating of tenders,delays in signing the agreements with the contractors and delays in the startof works by the contractors.

The report further found that no social audit of the programme has been conductedand water quality tests that failed at the block/district level testinglaboratories were not referred to higher testing laboratories for furtherinvestigation.

The CAG also examined the prevalence of waterborne diseases.

It found no significant decline in Anantnag, Kistwar and Kulgam districtsdespite the implementation of JJM schemes.

The CAG has recommended time-bound completion of all the schemes, a frameworkfor allotment of works and procurement of material, and strengthening of thewater-quality monitoring system and social audit mechanism.