Calcutta HC allows Bhabanipur by-polls to be held on Sept 30

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday allowed the Bhabanipur by-elections, being contested by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to retain her chief ministership, to be held on September 30, even as the division bench made some adverse comments against West Bengal chief secretary.

“The division bench observed that the chief secretary was a public servant and he was not there to secure an individual’s interest. We didn’t want a stay on the elections in the PIL. We had just challenged the chief secretary’s statements. The chief secretary has not done his duty and the court has held it,” said Sabyasachi Chatterjee, advocate.

The high court’s decision was in response to a Public Interest Litigation challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India to prioritise by-elections in Bhabanipur.

Even though the Trinamool Congress swept the West Bengal assembly elections in May this year and returned to power, party chief Banerjee was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Suvendu Adhikari. She, however, took oath as the chief minister on May 5.

The poll panel on September 4 announced by-poll in Bhabanipur underscoring the exigency and a special request from the state’s chief secretary. The chief secretary of West Bengal had written to the commission fearing a Constitutional crisis if the by-poll was not held.

Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur to retain her chief ministership. The BJP has pitted a youth leader and an advocate, Priyanka Tibrewal against Banerjee. While the by-election is scheduled on September 30, counting will be held on October 3. Monday was the last day of campaigning for the by-polls.

Even though all eyes will be on the Bhabanipur by-poll on Thursday, elections to two other assembly seats of Samserganj and Jangipur will also be held on the same day in the state .

In April, the ECI had adjourned polls in the two assembly constituencies in Murshidabad district after two candidates, who were detected with Covid-19, died.

On Thursday, the high court had allowed the ECI to file an affidavit regarding the contents of the notification issued by it for holding of by-poll.

On Friday, a bench comprising acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj had come down heavily on the poll panel for filing the affidavit in an incorrect format and also observed that the affidavit did not contain any specific averments pertaining to the issues raised.