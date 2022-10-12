Calcutta high court orders SIT probe into Kolkata violence

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal director general of police (DGP) and Kolkata police commissioner to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the clashes between Hindus and Muslims at Ekbalpur in Kolkata on October 8 and 9, lawyers, who represented the state, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The violence took place at Mominpur in the Ekbalpur police station area on the night of October 8. The state informed the court that 45 people were arrested till Wednesday in connection with five separate cases registered after the incident.

The division bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and Apurba Sinha Roy passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Nabendu Kumar Bandyopadhyay, a state Bharatiya Janata Party leader who demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The bench directed the DGP and Kolkata police commissioner to constitute an SIT to “take all steps for the preservation of evidence and video footage and take steps for the apprehension of all those involved in the incident”.

On the petition demanding the NIA probe, the bench said, “....we are of the considered opinion, the issue whether the investigation of the cases involving Explosive Substances Act is to be taken over by NIA is to be considered by the Central government in the first instance. Hence, we do not express any opinion in that regard at this stage.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that remedial measures have already been taken.

“Complete normalcy has been restored in the area. The affected shops have reopened and compensation has been given to the families whose homes were damaged. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) are in force since October 10. We have arrested 45 people so far. There was no death and nobody suffered any serious injury,” said Goyal.

“We urge the local people to contact the police immediately if they face any problem. They can call up the police helpline or visit the police pickets that have been set up,” Goyal added.