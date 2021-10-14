Call on easing Covid curbs on state borders after Dasara: CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the decision to further relax Covid-19 pandemic-induced restrictions and reopening of primary schools would be taken only after consulting experts.

“The experts are assessing the situation in Karnataka districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. A meeting would be held with the Covid expert committee soon after Dasara festival next week to discuss the situation, and a decision on relaxing the restrictions in border districts would be taken,” Bommai said on Wednesday in Mangaluru.

The statements come when Karnataka has actively relaxed Covid restrictions across the state to kick-start economic activity around the festive period.

The state government has already relaxed restrictions to allow physical classes for students above 6th grade, 100% occupancy in cinema halls, pubs and other places since October 1.

There is now a demand for reopening classes for students between 1-5th grades. “(A) decision will also be taken regarding reopening of primary schools too,” Bommai said.

The proposal to reopen classes for young students comes even as trials of Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 2-18 years old are underway.

“Children and adolescents will be vaccinated soon. Karnataka is in the forefront of vaccination,” Bommai said.

The Covid-19 infection numbers in Karnataka appear to have stabilised, if government data is anything to go by, allowing the Bommai-led administration to continue easing restrictions after nearly two years of lockdowns and the uncertainty attached to it.

Bommai also said that he would take a decision on the withdrawal of cases filed against the public for violation of any Covid-19 norms during the pandemic.