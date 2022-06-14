Agnipath recruitment scheme: Can ‘Agniveers’ serve as regulars in forces? What government says

The Centre on Tuesday announced a new scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the army, navy and air force, largely on a short-term basis. At the press conference addressed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, army chief General Manoj Pande, navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and air force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, the ‘Agnipath’ scheme was announced to recruit soldiers addressed as ‘Agniveer’ for an initial period of four years.For those aspiring to serve in the armed forces, there might be confusion whether the ‘Agniveers’ are eligible to pursue as an armed forces regulars. Here what the Centre says:>The ‘Agniveers’ recruited under the Agnipath scheme will be enrolled in the forces under respective Service Acts for a period of four years. The ‘Agniveers’ will form a distinct rank in the armed forces, different from any other existing ranks.

> On completion of four years, the Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the armed forces, based on organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time to time, the government said.

> The applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on the objective criteria including performance during the four-year tenure. “Up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre of the Armed Forces. Detailed guidelines will be issued separately. The selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Armed Forces. 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year,” the government said in a statement.

