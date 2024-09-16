‘Can set a political debate…trigger a narrative’: Jagdeep Dhankhar after SC's ‘caged parrot’ remark on CBI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that the institutions including the Election Commission and investigative agencies perform their duties under “tight situations”, cautioning that an observation can “despirit” them.



According to a PTI report, Dhankhar said that one needs to be “extremely cautious” about the country's institutions that are robust and work independently under the rule of law with suitable checks and balances.



"It can set a political debate afloat and trigger a narrative. We have to be extremely conscious about our Institutions. They are robust, they are working independently under rule of law and there are suitable checks and balances," Dhankhar said.



The vice president's remarks have come against the backdrop of a Supreme Court judge observing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must dispel the notion of it being a “caged parrot”.



“In a functional democracy governed by the rule of law, perception matters. Like Caesar's wife, an investigating agency must be above board. Not long ago, this court has castigated the CBI comparing it to a caged parrot. It is imperative that CBI dispels the notion of it being a caged parrot. Rather, the perception should be that of an uncaged parrot,” Justice Ujjal Bhuyan wrote while granting bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to the alleged liquor scam.



