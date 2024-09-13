'CBI must show it is an uncaged parrot': Supreme Court's strong observation in Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday made strongly worded observations questioning the Central Bureau of Investigation's arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case in June, saying the agency must demonstrate that it is now an "uncaged parrot". The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

While granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal, who has been incarcerated since March 11, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said the CBI must dispel the notion that it is a caged parrot.

"The CBI must dispel the notion of being a caged parrot. It must show it is an uncaged parrot," he said.

The opposition uses the phrase 'caged parrot' to refer to the alleged influence of the Central government in the functioning of the agency.