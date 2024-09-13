Arvind Kejriwal bail | Sunita Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia slam BJP: ‘Plan washed…’

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Arvind Kejriwal, said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party's plans “washed away” after the Supreme Court granted bail to the Delhi chief minister. Sunita, who campaigned during the Lok Sabha elections in the absence of her husband, accused the BJP of throwing opposition leaders in jail to "stay in power. Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI file photo)

"BJP's plans have been washed away. They want to jail the Opposition leaders and stay in power. Their only goal is this," she told reporters.

Arvind Kejriwal's former deputy, Manish Sisodia – who was released from jail last month after being incarcerated for nearly 18 months in the Delhi excise policy case – said the CBI wanted to keep him in jail at the behest of the BJP.

"The BJP has been misusing the agencies to keep Arvind Kejriwal jailed... The Supreme Court said today that the way the CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal, it became clear that the CBI arrested him intending to keep him jailed... And as Kejriwal has not done anything wrong, then whose intention was this? It was of the BJP... That is why he was arrested by the CBI when he was going to be released in the ED case. The CBI did not arrest him because of any corruption but because the BJP wanted it... The Supreme Court has also approved of this today... The BJP got exposed in the SC today," he said.

Granting Arvind Kejriwal bail, the Supreme Court questioned the CBI for arresting him.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said he failed to understand the CBI's urgency to arrest Arvind Kejriwal – who was on the cusp of release in the ED case – when it did not do so for 22 months.

Questioning the timing of his arrest by the CBI, the court said the agency aimed to frustrate the grant of bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the Enforcement Directorate's case.

He said the CBI must dispel the notion that it is a caged parrot.

Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail since March 11. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

He was arrested by the CBI in June while he was in ED's custody.

With inputs from PTI, ANI