Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing live: SC to deliver verdict on Delhi CM's pleas in excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing live: The Supreme Court on Friday is set to deliver its verdict on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case. According to the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the Supreme Court website, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will deliver the judgement at 10:30 am. ...Read More

The top court had reserved the verdict on September 5 after hearing counsels representing Kejriwal and CBI. During the hearing of the case, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for CBI, had objected to Kejriwal for not approaching the trial court for bail.

Kejriwal had directly approached the Delhi High Court for bail and then moved the apex court.

The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, he was arrested by CBI while he was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

The Delhi government had come up with an excise policy in 2021-22 aiming to revitalise the city's flagging liquor business by replacing the sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders, and promised swankier stores, free of the infamous metal grilles, ultimately giving customers a better buying experience. However, the policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy alleging irregularities.

According to ED, the Kejriwal-led AAP received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore to finalise the excise policy. It was also alleged that a large chunk of this money was used by the party in its Goa election campaign.