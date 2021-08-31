‘Can think of a middle ground if govt invites farmers for talks with open mind’

The farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws plan a mahapanchayat on Sunday after violence marred their protests over the weekend in Haryana’s Karnal. Ratan Mann, the state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union who has been also spearheading the protests in Haryana, spoke to Umar Sofi about their plans. Edited excerpts:

How do farmers plan to go forward with their protests?

There is a threshold to everything; one’s patience starts to break slowly once things cross that threshold. The government should work to end this mess. Even the Supreme Court has ordered it to resolve our issues, but when they promote an atmosphere of violence, anger will rise...

Do you think if your demands are not met, given the anger, these protests might go out of hand?

...no violence should take place as that is not a solution. But different kinds of people are protesting. Not all have that patience. There is a limited tolerance in everyone. Yet, we are trying to keep everything peaceful. We are already sitting in Delhi; there cannot be a bigger protest than this.

Are farmers still determined to continue their protests despite a lack of success?

If the government, with an open mind, invites farmers for talks, then we can think of a middle ground; everything is possible when people talk…. The government is not even ready for talks. They do invite us but say that do not talk about these laws. What is the point of going there? The government basically is not in a mood to embrace the farmers yet.

Do you think there is pressure building on the government now?

Definitely. If four people go and sit outside someone’s house, it does affect the person. But the government thinks farmers will eventually get tired and leave and that only a few will remain, who they shall quell. It is not easy for farmers to revive such a big movement if it ends. They have come and they shall stay.

People waited for Lord Ram even for 14 years. For us, it has just been nine months. The government has to agree one day.

What is the road map ahead?

It is not that the protest is not having any impact. The protest is uniting all the farmers across the country as brothers… The government is a people’s institution. In this institution, the vote is a big weapon for people and this weapon works peacefully. On September 5, we are organising an all-India mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. In a democratic way, we shall educate farmers and other people there. We are, for now, beginning this mission in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, both poll-bound states. We believe the way (the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP) was defeated in West Bengal; it will be definitely defeated in these two states as well. In Punjab, the game is totally against the BJP. Only after the defeat, they (BJP) will talk about farmers.

Do you think the Opposition has been effective in raising farmers’ demands in Parliament?

We had asked the Opposition parties that they should not walk out of the Parliament. The request was heeded, and they (Opposition) were strong. We organised a mock Parliament parallel to the original one. This was very effective and since independence, never has such a thing been done as a protest. We prepared resolutions there which we will be sent to the President.

Is an amendment to these laws, not a solution?

Even if they amend them right now and the protest ends, the government will amend them back to what they are. Would we be coming to Delhi again for protests? We never sought these laws. This is nothing but a forceful imposition only to benefit corporates who are already building godowns on government subsidies. Why is there a need to boost corporates through subsidies? Let the government make these godowns themselves; purchase directly from us and store them there. This should not be a matter of ego; the Prime Minister should embrace farmers and end this mess.