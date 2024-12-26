Can you buy happiness for under 100?

There was a huge starfruit tree in the middle of Cubbon Park, the story goes. An old woman sat under the tree, gathered the fallen starfruit, cut them in half, sprinkled a mixture of salt and chili powder on the cut fruit, and sold them to returning school children for a few paise. Everyone was happy: the old woman, the children, and the tree. Bangalore is full of apocryphal tales like this, ranging from the origin of its name. But this tale got me thinking about happiness and whether it was possible to access it for cheap – specifically for under ₹100. So here are some things that I have tried. Bangalore is blessed with many trails, all under two hours away. Take a hike on weekends to clear your head. (Maridav - stock.adobe.com)

1. Every happiness study points to human connection as the real route to happiness. Aristotle said that humans are “social” animals, which means that even if we call ourselves loners or introverts, connecting to humans will improve happiness. The new phrase for this is “micro-moments of connection.” In India, we are blessed because we are surrounded by humans, even at home. So the next time your milk-man, courier, postman, iron-man or flower-delivery rings your doorbell, think of connecting with them. You will be surprised at what ensues.

2. When a courier knocks on your door this winter season, take the package and say, “Put on a sweater, why don’t you? Bangalore is cold these days.” I guarantee you that it will put a smile on his lips and warm your cockles. If you can say this in Kannada, even better. You will experience a micro-moment of connection and joy.

3. To feel grateful is to feel happy. There are formal ways of doing this including keeping a gratitude journal and writing three things that you are grateful for. I have tried this but it didn’t work for me—felt too forced and fake. These days, when I feel glad for my lot in life, I take a moment and savour it. The other day, I was walking through a tiny street in my neighbourhood. With its monkey-top roofs and blue doors, it felt like I was in Morocco or Greece. How lucky I am to live here and be able to walk around in great weather, I thought to myself.

4. Hug someone for more than 30 seconds. According to research, it takes about 30 seconds for the oxytocin to release while you are hugging.

5. Talk to kids. I learned this from my mother-in-law. She is 91 years old and walks around our building. Her face lights up when she sees kids. She makes it a point to say “hello” to them and quiz them about their day. The kids also respond. They run towards her, hug her and tell her news. “I got a new laptop today, just for myself,” said one kid beaming. She was happy and so was my mother-in-law.

6. Speak to the staff who work in your office or building. I learned this from my mother. She is 86 and knows the name of all the housekeepers who clean our building. She knows the names of their children, the details of their lives, and what they need (Do you have a spare sweater for Nandini, Ma will ask).

7. Take a hike. Bangalore is blessed with many trails, all under two hours away. Take a hike on weekends to clear your head.

8. Bangalore is home to many arts organisations with free concerts and lectures. The Bangalore International Centre for one, also Atta Galatta and Gayana Samaja in Basavanagudi for free music.

9. Now we come to the paid part. Walk on Broadway Road off Shivaji Nagar and you will find old bakeries making bread, puff, naan and biscuits in the old style brick “Bhatti” ovens. During Ramadan or Eid, the most sinful Khoya (called Khava in these parts) naans and Sheermals are available. Buy one for Rs. 75, hot from the oven.

10. Tiny Kentacky (yes, that’s the spelling) Chicken Corner on Richmond Road serves hot idlis and dosas brought out to your car for ₹70. Dosa with chicken curry costs more.

11. While it’s quite commercial, Chalukya Samrat, now in Sobha Mall near Church Street has been serving terrific badam halwa, dosas and idlis since 1977. Try their rawa idli with ghee for ₹95.

12. Have a by-two coffee in any darshini. It will ensure that you are going with someone, which in the end is the point of the whole thing.

Happiness is subjective, hard to measure and fleeting. A Christian Dior bag can make one person happy while another may get turned on by a rare video-game. Objects can only take you so far though, and I say this as a person who loves objects. Yearning for an object, saving up for it, and waiting to buy it is almost as pleasurable (or perhaps more joyous) than actually getting it. So the next time you want to give someone a Christmas or New Years gift, give them something that they can savour for weeks. Tell them what you are giving them, and tell them that it will come in a few weeks. They will enjoy the wait as much as the gift. Better yet, give them the gift of your company. Take them out for a movie, meal, dancing, hike or just shopping. They will be happy and guess what, you will too.

(Shoba Narayan is Bengaluru-based award-winning author. She is also a freelance contributor who writes about art, food, fashion and travel for a number of publications.)