'Expect overall delays in visa': Canada tells India after cutting down staff

Canada on Thursday said that there would be a slowdown in visa applications of Indians as Ottawa removed its 41 diplomats from India amid the ongoing standoff between the two countries.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks past Indian PM Narendra Modi at the Raj Ghat during the G20 Summit in New Delhi.(AP)

“Following India's intent to unilaterally remove immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by October 20, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is reducing its number of employees in India from 27 to 5,” a statement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said, ANI reported. "IRCC will continue to accept and process applications from India, but reduced staffing levels are expected to impact processing times."

The authorities, however, assured that the Canada-based IRCC staff in India will do the day-to-day work required in the country.

Earlier this month, media reports had said that India has asked Canada to withdraw 41 of its 62 diplomats in India, failing which their diplomatic immunity will be withdrawn.

The development had marked a further escalation of the diplomatic spat over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who was shot dead in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on June 18. Hours after Trudeau’s claim on September 18 of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar, India dismissed the accusation as “absurd and motivated”.

The two countries carried out tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats. India subsequently suspended all visa services for Canadian nationals and asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country.

On Thursday, Canada confirmed India has formally conveyed its plan to unilaterally remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by October 20.

“Given the implications of India’s actions on the safety of our diplomats, we have facilitated their safe departure from India,” Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said. "This means that our diplomats and their families have now left and are on their way home.”

Earlier today, Canada also updated a travel advisory warning citizens of the possibility of “anti-Canada protests” as well as “intimidation or harassment” in India.

The advisory said the Consulates General of Canada in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Mumbai were temporarily suspending in-person operations. It added that citizens could obtain consular assistance and further consular information from the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi.

