Canadian Senate Speaker stays away from G20 speakers’ meet hosted by India

Canadian Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagné will skip the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) hosted by India though Ottawa had earlier confirmed it would attend the meet, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had told reporters last week that Canada had confirmed its participation in the P20 being held in the Indian capital during October 12-14. Two people familiar with developments on the Indian side confirmed Gagné had decided to skip the meet but didn’t give details.

The reasons for Canada’s decision to stay away from the P20 could not immediately be ascertained. Gagné was appointed to the Senate by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016.

The development comes amid continuing tensions between India and Canada over Trudeau’s accusation last month that Indian government agents were linked to the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India dismissed the allegation as “absurd”. Nijjar, designated a terrorist by India, was gunned down by unidentified men in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Surrey town.

India-Canada ties, already under strain over the activities of Khalistani elements based on Canadian soil, were taken to a fresh low by Trudeau’s allegation. Both sides expelled a senior diplomat each and New Delhi subsequently sought parity in diplomatic presence through a significant reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats posted in India.

Indian authorities were tight-lipped on Wednesday about a report by the Financial Times that Canada had not withdrawn any diplomats following the Indian demand for parity, and people familiar with the matter said contacts were continuing between the two sides on the issue.

The Indian side also did not comment on the Financial Times’ report that Canadian foreign minister Mélanie Joly recently held a “secret meeting” with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Washington. Financial Times had earlier reported that India had asked Canada to withdraw 41 of its 62 diplomats in India by October 10.

India has issued an advisory asking its nationals in Canada to exercise “utmost caution” because of “growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes”. It has also described Canada as a “safe haven” for extremists and terrorists, and said Ottawa has failed to act on “very specific evidence” shared by New Delhi on criminal activities by Khalistani elements operating from Canadian soil.

According to information provided earlier by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Germany and Argentina too will not be present at the P20 for “internal reasons” and both countries have sent their regrets.

Birla has said the key narrative of the P20 meeting is “India as the mother of democracy”. He had also said India will raise all issues with the Canadian Senate speaker.

“We will discuss issues that have been listed for the summit. Other issues will be discussed informally,” Birla said when he was asked by the media whether the matter of Trudeau using Canadian Parliament to level the allegation against India would be raised with the Canadian side.

The P20 is a forum of speakers and presidents of Parliaments from G20 countries that discusses and share best practices on issues of global importance.

