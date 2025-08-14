Search
‘Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam’: SC asks Centre to respond in 8 weeks on J&K statehood pleas

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 11:41 am IST

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre had assured statehood after elections and highlighted the “peculiar situation” in the region.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond within eight weeks to pleas seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Supreme Court asks Centre to respond within eight weeks on pleas for J&K statehood restoration.(HT File)
While hearing the matter, Chief Justice BR Gavai observed that ground realities must be considered when granting statehood. “You cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam,” he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the government had assured statehood after elections and highlighted the “peculiar situation” in the region.

He requested eight weeks to take instructions from the government on the issue.

