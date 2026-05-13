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Can't let entire generation be ruined by obscene content on mobile apps: Delhi HC

Can't let entire generation be ruined by obscene content on mobile apps: Delhi HC

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:04 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Google and Apple to strictly act against the dissemination of obscene pornographic content through mobile applications hosted on their online platforms, remarking that it cannot permit an entire generation to be "ruined".

Can't let entire generation be ruined by obscene content on mobile apps: Delhi HC

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said in the present legal framework, the social media intermediaries have to play the "most vital role" and they should act against the dissemination of pornographic content not only upon receiving a complaint but even at the time of uploading by exercising due diligence.

It also asked the Centre's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team to check the dissemination of such content.

The court was hearing a PIL by Rubika Thapa against the hosting of mobile applications offering vulgar and pornographic content on platforms run by Google and Apple.

"We can't permit a whole generation of the country to be ruined. We understand all kinds of freedom under Article 19 but that does not mean that we allow ," the court orally remarked.

The petitioner, in the PIL, stated that several mobile applications that do not originate in India were hosting extremely "vulgar live streams" with the intent to attract and retain users, in blatant violation of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The plea, filed through advocate Lalit Valecha, added that Google and Apple were 'Significant Social Media Intermediaries' and have grossly failed in their due diligence obligations under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

"They not only host but actively promote these applications, thereby becoming constructively complicit in the illegal activities and exposing a vast and vulnerable section of the Indian population, especially the youth and adolescents, to morally and psychologically damaging content," the plea contended.

The matter would be heard next on July 17.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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