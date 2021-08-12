Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Can’t let Muslims apply henna on Hindu women: Right-wing organisation
Can’t let Muslims apply henna on Hindu women: Right-wing organisation

In a 82-second viral video, a group of Kranti Sena members are purportedly seen visiting markets and asking shopkeepers not to allow Muslims to apply henna on the hands of Hindu women on the occasion of Teej
By S Raju
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:56 AM IST
MEERUT: Members of a self-styled right-wing organisation, Kranti Sena, on Wednesday allegedly asked traders in Muzaffarnagar not to allow Muslim men to apply ‘mehendi’ (henna) on the hands of Hindu women on the occasion of Teej.

In a 82-second video that went viral on social media, a group of Kranti Sena members are purportedly seen visiting markets and asking shopkeepers not to allow Muslims to apply henna on the hands of Hindu women. Later, in the same video, some members of the organisation are seen claiming that they had issued the diktat in this regard.

When asked about the repercussions if someone violated the diktat, a member in the video is heard saying: “We would tackle it in our own way.”

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Reacting to the clipping, Muzaffarnagar police said patrolling was being carried out in markets and stern action would be initiated against those trying to disrupt the peace and harmony in the region.

HT tried to contact senior superintendent of police (Muzaffarnagar) Abhishek Yadav but did not get a response immediately.

