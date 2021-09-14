Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Can't make exception': Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking Covid compensation for lawyers' kin
'Can't make exception': Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking Covid compensation for lawyers' kin

The petition was filed by advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav. The Supreme Court called it 'publicity interest litigation' and dismissed it with a cost of ₹10,000. It also said that the top court will soon take steps to prevent lawyers from filing such petitions.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The Supreme Court pulled up advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav for filing the petition.(Burhaan Kinu/HT File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking a direction that compensation of 50 lakh each should be granted to family member of lawyers below 60 years of age who died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) or any other manner.

The bench of justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna said that the court cannot make exception for lawyers.

The petition was filed by advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav. The Supreme Court called it 'publicity interest litigation'.

The bench said a lot of people died due to Covid-19 and a lawyer's life can't be more precious than others, observing that the top court had upheld compensation for all persons who died due to the deadly infection.

"Are other people of the society not important," the bench asked Yadav.

The top court, which observed that "cut-copy-paste" has been done in the plea, said it would not happen that lawyers will file PIL like this to demand compensation and the court will allow it.

The bench dismissed it with a cost of 10,000 and said that the court will soon take steps to prevent lawyers from filing such petitions.

This came as Yadav requested the bench that he will withdraw the plea and file it with better grounds.

