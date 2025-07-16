‘Can’t win today’s warfare with yesterday’s weapons’, says CDS Anil Chauhan as he cites 'Operation Sindoor'

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday stressed on the urgent need for India to modernise its defence capabilities, saying that “today’s warfare has to be fought with tomorrow’s technology” and not with outdated systems. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.(PTI file)

Speaking at a workshop on UAV and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) indigenisation in New Delhi, the CDS highlighted the growing importance of cutting-edge technologies in modern warfare. “We can’t win today’s warfare with yesterday’s weapon systems,” Anil Chauhan said. He added that India must reduce its reliance on foreign niche technologies critical to its strategic missions.

“Dependence on imported technologies weakens our preparedness,” the CDS said.

While referring to India's Operation Sindoor in May, General Chauhan said Pakistan deployed both unarmed drones and loitering munitions across the border. “Most of them were neutralised through kinetic and non-kinetic means,” he said.

“None of these UAVs caused any damage to Indian military or civilian infrastructure,” CDS Chauhan added.

Underlining the growing role of drones in modern conflicts, the CDS said, “Recent conflicts have shown how drones can disproportionately shift the tactical balance. Their use is not just a possibility — it is a reality we are already facing.”

The CDS called for greater focus on both kinetic and non-kinetic countermeasures to effectively tackle emerging aerial threats, while reiterating the significance of indigenising critical drone and anti-drone technologies.