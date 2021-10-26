Capt Amarinder Singh may launch Punjab Lok Congress on October 27

Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is on Wednesday likely to launch a new political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, according to people familiar with the developments.

A formal announcement is expected at a media conference called by the two-time former CM in Chandigarh.

“The event will be telecast live on his Facebook page. Do tune in,” Singh’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted on Tuesday morning, extending an invite to the media.

On October 19, Amarinder was quoted as saying by Thukral that he planned to soon announce his political party, and was hopeful of sealing a seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the farmers’ issue was resolved. HT was the first to report on October 2that this development on the cards.

Though there was some talk in political circles about the former CM mediating between the Union government and farmer groups to end the impasse over three controversial farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions,has denied hat the is being part of any such effort.

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on September 18 after a bitter tussle with state Congress chief and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu amid infighting in the state party unit. The Congress later picked Sikh-Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister. Amarinder later said he was quitting the Congress -- a day after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah though he described the interaction as a “courtesy call”.

When asked about the impending announcement by Amarinder, deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, one of the Congress leaders who rebelled against the former CM and has been targeting him over his links with former Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, said no one can be stopped from charting his own political course.

On October 22, Randhawa, who is also the home minister, said the state government will launch a probe into Aroosa Alam’s alleged links with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Singh, however, termed it a “baseless investigation”, and accused the deputy CM of resorting to personal attacks.

“Whether he is doing it because the BJP has asked him to or of his own accord, it will be a big mistake,” Randhawa said.

He said the former CM’s exit will not dent the Congress in any way. “If he had so much sway, then he would have continued as CM,” the deputy chief minister added.

Punjab goes to the polls in the first half of next year.

Ashutosh Kumar, professor of political science, Panjab University, said: “This (launch of new party) was very much on the cards from the time he announced that he will quit the Congress. The main aim appears to be to dent the Congress and ensure its defeat. Though his next step will be to have an arrangement with the BJP as he has already indicated, the farmers’ protest will be a tricky issue. It is unclear how he plans to deal with this”.

