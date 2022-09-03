Captured terrorist who ‘received funds’ from Pak colonel to attack Indian Army dies

A suicide attacker who was captured by the Army last month and had claimed to have received funds from a Pakistani colonel to inflict damage on the Indian Army died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Terrorist Tabarak Hussain, who said he had been sent on a suicide mission to India, was being treated at the Army Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri after suffering bullet injuries in his leg and shoulder.

Tabarak was captured in injured condition on August 21 along the Line of Control in Jhanger Nowshera during a failed infiltration bid. According to reports, he was the son of Mistri Malik, a resident of Sabzakote in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The terrorist had earlier said he had come along with four-five other men and had been given ₹30,000 by a Pakistani colonel, Colonel Yunus, to target the Indian Army.

He had been in a critical condition after receiving two bullet wounds. Army officials had reportedly donated blood to the terrorist to save his life.

“We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative,” Brigadier Rajeev Nair was earlier quoted as saying by ANI.

