Home / India News / Car rams into truck, 8 dead 4 injured in UP's Etmaddaula
india news

Car rams into truck, 8 dead 4 injured in UP's Etmaddaula

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident and instructed the senior officers to reach out on the spot and help in every possible way.
ANI, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:21 AM IST
"Four people are injured and have been rushed to a hospital. The truck is from Nagaland and the car is bearing the registration number of Jharkhand," said SP City Botre Rohan Pramod.(Image via twitter)

As many as eight people were killed and four others were injured on Thursday morning when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Etmauddaula area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

"Four people are injured and have been rushed to a hospital. The truck is from Nagaland and the car is bearing the registration number of Jharkhand," said SP City Botre Rohan Pramod.

Also read: 9 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba district

The dead bodies have been sent for post mortem while the injured are being treated at the hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident and instructed the senior officers to reach out on the spot and help in every possible way.

More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
agra
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP