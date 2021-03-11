Car rams into truck, 8 dead 4 injured in UP's Etmaddaula

As many as eight people were killed and four others were injured on Thursday morning when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Etmauddaula area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

"Four people are injured and have been rushed to a hospital. The truck is from Nagaland and the car is bearing the registration number of Jharkhand," said SP City Botre Rohan Pramod.

The dead bodies have been sent for post mortem while the injured are being treated at the hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident and instructed the senior officers to reach out on the spot and help in every possible way.

More details are awaited.

