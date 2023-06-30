Watch: Car gets stuck in waterlogged underpass amid rains in Gujarat's Navsari

A car got stuck in a waterlogged underpass in Gujarat's Navsari district on Friday. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the occupants of the car are seen struggling to get it out of water. Personnel from the fire force also try their hands at pulling the car out of the water with the help of ropes tied onto another vehicle. The group of 6-7 men emerges successful in the process.

Car stuck in the Mandir Gam underpass in Gujarat is being pulled with the help of another vehicle.(ANI)

The incident occurred in Navsari's Mandir Gam underpass which was waterlogged due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Gujarat has been witnessing heavy rain and floods since the monsoon hit the state on June 27. The downpour threw life out of gear and affected the movement of traffic in the Surat, Valsad, Navsari, and Tapi districts of south Gujarat.

However, the pace of rain is expected to slow down from July 1.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. We can see clouds over Kokan, Goa, Central India, as well as Northeastern states.

He also predicted that the east and northeast parts of the country will receive heavy rainfall in the next five days."East and Northeast India is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal," the IMD scientist said.

