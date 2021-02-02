Home / India News / Carcass of tiger cub found in Kaziranga National Park
Carcass of tiger cub found in Kaziranga National Park

The cub is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Forest personnel and veterinarians inspecting carcass of the tigress cub found on Tuesday at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve(KNPTR)

Forest personnel in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) found the carcass of a female tiger cub on Tuesday morning.

Staff of the Tazeng anti-poaching camp in the park detected the carcass during a regular patrol.

Senior forest officials and veterinarians reached the spot and collected samples and conducted post-mortem at the site. The carcass was later burnt.

According to P Sivakumarm, director of KNPTR, general observation and post-mortem of the carcass revealed that the carcass bore puncture marks on the neck and other parts of the body as well as broken ribs.

The cub estimated to be around four months old is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger.

