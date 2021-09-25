Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Caretaker at Chhattisgarh training centre rapes 17-yr-old, joins guard to molest 5 more
india news

Caretaker at Chhattisgarh training centre rapes 17-yr-old, joins guard to molest 5 more

Police said a woman sweeper informed the phone about the caretaker and security guard around midnight on Thursday. The warden of the training centre was on leave when the crime took place.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The Chhattisgarh police arrested the caretaker and security guard at a training centre for children with disabilities on charges of rape and molestation (HT photo/file)

RAIPUR: A 17-year-old girl at a government-funded residential training centre for children with disabilities was raped by a caretaker earlier this week, police said on Friday after arresting the staffer and the security guard at the facility in north Chhattisgarh.

Police said the caretaker and the guard also molested five other minor girls while the warden was on leave.

Both have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Jashpur superintendent of police Vijay Agarwal said a woman sweeper at the complained at around Thursday midnight that some staffers were using abusive language and harassing the minors at the centre.

“On Friday morning, I constituted a team led by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pratibha Pandey and started investigation. During the probe, the police team found the two accused have molested five minors and one of them raped a minor girl at the training centre,” said Agarwal.

The rape took place on September 22 inside the facility when the centre’s warden was on leave.

RELATED STORIES

Aggarwal said the caretaker, 32, raped the 17-year-old girl and along with the security guard, 33, molested five teenagers aged between 14 and 16 years.

Inspector-General of Police, Surguja, Ajay Yadav said the girls have been sent for medical examination and the accused are being interrogated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s net worth 3.07 crore, rises by 22 lakh, as per his latest declaration

Assam government orders judicial probe into violence that left two dead

Day after, many recall horror of eviction drive in Assam

Odisha TV journalist dies, another critical, after boat to rescue elephant capsizes
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP