Caretaker at Chhattisgarh training centre rapes 17-yr-old, joins guard to molest 5 more

RAIPUR: A 17-year-old girl at a government-funded residential training centre for children with disabilities was raped by a caretaker earlier this week, police said on Friday after arresting the staffer and the security guard at the facility in north Chhattisgarh.

Police said the caretaker and the guard also molested five other minor girls while the warden was on leave.

Both have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Jashpur superintendent of police Vijay Agarwal said a woman sweeper at the complained at around Thursday midnight that some staffers were using abusive language and harassing the minors at the centre.

“On Friday morning, I constituted a team led by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pratibha Pandey and started investigation. During the probe, the police team found the two accused have molested five minors and one of them raped a minor girl at the training centre,” said Agarwal.

The rape took place on September 22 inside the facility when the centre’s warden was on leave.

Aggarwal said the caretaker, 32, raped the 17-year-old girl and along with the security guard, 33, molested five teenagers aged between 14 and 16 years.

Inspector-General of Police, Surguja, Ajay Yadav said the girls have been sent for medical examination and the accused are being interrogated.