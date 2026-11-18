It was on November 19, 2025—exactly a year ago—that family members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat last saw him. He left his home early to offer Fajr namaz (morning prayers), but never returned. Later that day, his family lodged a missing persons report at the Kulgam police station.

An army jawan celebrates as his convoy leaves the site in Kulgam district where Bhat was killed on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Wednesday, at an undisclosed detention centre in Jammu and Kashmir where the family had been kept for the past couple of days for questioning, a mid-level army officer confirmed what they had seen in the media moments before — Bhat, 23, was killed in an encounter with security forces. The family was taken to Srinagar for the identification of the body.

‘No one in village spotted him over last year’

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

In the evening, after the family returned home having confirmed Bhat’s identity, HT spoke to his family and friends. His maternal uncle Mohammed Altaf helped translate the conversation with Bhat’s father Mushtaq Bhat, who narrated how his son went missing and how the media was the only window for the family to learn about his son’s new identity and eventual death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The night before he went missing, he had been complaining of fever and went to sleep early. That morning, he left home for prayers at the local mosque. He did not return home so many of us went to the police station to lodge a missing complaint,” Altaf quoted Mushtaq Bhat as saying. “No one saw him since that morning. He did not contact anyone in the family till date. No one in our village spotted him over the last one year.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The night before he went missing, he had been complaining of fever and went to sleep early. That morning, he left home for prayers at the local mosque. He did not return home so many of us went to the police station to lodge a missing complaint,” Altaf quoted Mushtaq Bhat as saying. “No one saw him since that morning. He did not contact anyone in the family till date. No one in our village spotted him over the last one year.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read I Lateef Bhat, last known active local terrorist in South Kashmir, killed in Kulgam encounter

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But a close friend of Bhat, requesting anonymity, said the slain LeT commander had come home sometime in July to meet his uncle and a friend. “The agencies until then were not as active as they were in the coming days. My friend had yet to become the most wanted. Many people knew that Bhat had come home,” the friend said, adding that the army and security forces had actively searched for him in the village at the time.

Resident of South Kashmir

A dossier on Bhat prepared by security agencies mentions him as a resident of Khrewan Chadar village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The dossier, seen by HT, lists his father Mushtaq as a farmer who owns a single-storey house with four rooms, two bathrooms and a lobby, and around 2 kanals (0.25 acre) of ancestral land. Bhat had studied at the Public English medium school till class 8 before moving to the Government Higher Secondary School in Ashmuji. His brother works as a salesman.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bhat had applied in Government Degree College in Kulgam after clearing his Class 12 exam but did not enrol. He started working as a carpenter at a beading machine unit in Kulgam and also fixed glass windows as a side occupation and earned around ₹13,000 a month. The family said they were not sure how Bhat joined terror groups.

“We were later told that Bhat had stopped attending work from November 3, 2025 (two weeks before he went missing). We all believe that it was around that time he was contacted by militants and inducted into the terror network,” his friend said.

Mushtaq said that the family learned about his terror links much later after a social media post with Bhat’s photograph circulated, claiming he had joined the LeT proxy outfit, Kashmir Revolution Army on November 17, 2025, two days before his disappearance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We were still not convinced about his links but after security forces killed Ahmed Ganei (a category A LeT terrorist) in an encounter on July 8, 2026, we were told that Bhat had survived. Visits by the army, IB and security forces increased. They came home often to check if he had contacted any of us. Everything we know about Lateef Bhat since July is through whatever we read/see in the media. The place where he was killed this morning is about 7-8 km from our place but no one knew he was in the area. All of us, including his friends, were being questioned at a detention centre after the attack on the CRPF personnel (on November 11),” Altaf said.

End of year-long hunt

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A security forces officer, who asked not to be named, said that after attacking the CRPF checkpost in which three personnel were injured last week, Bhat was trapped within Kulgam in an 8-sqkm area. “The first confirmation of Bhat’s role in the attack came from one of the 3 injured CRPF jawans. Despite being shot thrice, he had chased Bhat for almost 40-50 metres. Bhat had come on foot, which is his modus operandi, as he is a local and well versed with the area. Locals were helping him. The man (Umar Nasir Dar) who was neutralised on Monday was also helping him. The role of locals should be extensively probed before closing the operations. By attacking security forces, he wanted to become the new poster boy in the valley,” the officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The killing of Bhat — believed to be the last active local commander of LeT in Kashmir — on Wednesday ended a year-long hunt for the most wanted terrorist in the Valley.

Former J&K police chief SP Vaid said it was important to get Bhat as he was a local. Unlike foreign terrorists, he added, it was easier for him to operate. “Being a local helps and so he rose to become the local commander of the outfit in a short time. He has attacked police and civilians too,” Vaid said.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said that only few foreign terrorists were present in the Union territory. “Only handful of foreign terrorists remain, J&K will be soon terror free,” said Sinha, who was addressing a passing out parade in Udhampur.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following Bhat’s encounter in Kulgam, the J&K Police in a post on X said: “You Can Run But You Can’t Hide!”

(With inputs from Mir Ehsan in Srinagar)