Case against Kangana Ranaut for ‘showing RLSP leader Kushwaha in bad light’ through re-tweet

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:03 IST

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) has lodged two cases against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly portraying its national president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha in a bad light through a picture which she had retweeted.

The cases have been lodged at Patna and Gaya civil court under different sections of IPC and IT Act.

“The case against Ranaut has been lodged by our legal cell state president Awadh Bihari Singh in the court of CJM on Friday,” said RLSP national general secretary Fazal Imam Mallick. A similar case was lodged by a party worker at Gaya civil court on Thursday.

The original tweet, which came from the Twitter handle of one YOYO Funny Singh, used Kushwaha’s election meeting photo and showed Kushwaha as Azad Kashmir while the other people, posing with him, were marked as Liberal, Jihadi, Urban Naxals and Khalistani. Ranaut re-tweeted it on December 3.

“Ranaut’s tweet was re-tweeted by nearly 5,000 people; 6,000 people reacted to it and more than 37,000 people saw it. This has presented a wrong picture of our leader Kushwaha and is an attempt to spread hatred in the society and country,” alleged Mallick.

Kushwaha also objected to the re-tweet and wondered whether such activities will help her get an entry in politics. He also tagged the Bihar and Maharashtra DGPs, requesting them to take strong action against all those involved in it.

Mallick said though police of both Maharashtra and Bihar as well as Twitter India officials were aware of the matter, no cognizance had been taken in the matter. “We were left with no option but to lodge a complaint in this regard. The tweet shows her mindset and is an attempt to get cheap publicity,” said Mallick.