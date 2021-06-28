Man files case against Dharmendra Pradhan in Bihar court over fuel price hike

A man in Bihar has lodged a case against Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan over rising fuel prices in the country, news agency PTI reported on Monday. The case has been filed before the court of a chief judicial magistrate in Muzaffarpur.

The complainant, Tamanna Hashmi, alleged a "conspiracy" in rising prices of petrol and diesel, while underlining that the price of crude oil is quite low. Hashmi further alleged that the prices of petrol have left the people of the country "terrorised" and "enraged".

He has sought trial against Pradhan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These include Sections 420 (fraud), 295 and 295 (A) pertaining to deliberate malicious acts and 511 (attempt to commit an offence). The petition is expected to be taken up for hearing in due course.

Tamanna Hashmi identifies himself as a social worker and is often in news for his numerous court complaints against politicians over various issues. On June 24, he filed a criminal complaint against yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna, alleging that they have “misled” and put at risk the lives of lakhs of people by claiming to have developed a medicine to treat Covid-19. A court has posted the matter for hearing on June 30.

In 2019, Hashmi put up missing posters featuring Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. He also promised a cash reward of ₹5100 for information about his whereabouts. The text on the post also stated that Yadav is missing since the 2019 Lok Sabha results.