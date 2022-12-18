Cases of suicides & murders with licensed firearms on rise in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ While licensed firearms are issued to an individual for self-defence, they are being increasingly used for suicides and murders in Prayagraj. Besides, several people have lost their lives in freak accidents caused due to licensed firearms in the past few years.

According to the district police data, there have been over three dozen cases in which licensed firearms were used for suicide, terrorising people, and murder in the last five years. A breakdown of the data reveals that 11 licensed firearms -- including revolvers, pistols, rifles, and guns -- were used in murders while eight were used in suicide cases. The data also shows that nine licensed firearms were used for celebratory firing and creating terror. In many cases, firearms went off accidentally, killing an individual.

In fact, cases where licensed firearms have been used for self-protection are rare. Despite this, possessing a firearm remains a “status symbol” in the region, prompting owners to upload photos with it to social media. This is particularly common among people in the contracting business or those with political affiliations.

As per police records, licences of four firearms have been cancelled in the last three years. Separately, the licences of 19 firearms that were owned by gangsters and mafias have also been cancelled. “All necessary steps to control crimes are being taken. This includes controlling the use of licensed and illegal firearms,” said Prayagraj police commissioner, Ramit Sharma.

The data comes in the wake of 70-year-old Santosh Singh allegedly shooting himself with his own firearm on December 15. Previously, on November 30, one Ritesh Jaiswal shot at his father and mother with his father’s licensed revolver in the Naini area. Earlier, in May this year, a man opened fire on the boyfriend of his daughter and killed him in the Naini area. Many other similar cases were also recorded in the district this year.

