Cash transfers, subsidies keep farm growth steady

The rural economy, driven by the farm sector, has been steadily resilient to both the waves of the pandemic, details from India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for the first quarter released by the government on Tuesday show.

Experts have attributed the 20.1% pick-up in overall growth for the first quarter of 2021-22 to a sharp base effect, compared to 1.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

The base effect refers to a statistical reading in which a value, such as GDP, can arithmetically appear to be high if that value is compared to a previous period of an abnormally low value, as was the case.

However, the farm sector has hardly seen a dent, as gross value added (GVA) in agriculture remained at 4.5% year on year. GDP is the widest measure of income or output. GVA, in a rough-and-ready sense, is GDP minus taxes.

GDP data released Tuesday show the agriculture sector, which employs half of all Indians, has consistently grown throughout the pandemic.

Agricultural GDP, or farm growth, was 3.5% in the first quarter of 2020-21. In the second quarter of 2020-21, it declined marginally to stand at 3%. In the third quarter of 2020-21, just before the pandemic swept in, agricultural growth climbed to a record 4.5%.

In the last quarter of 2020-21, farm growth slowed to 3.1% due to the pandemic’s impact. In the first quarter of the current financial year, agriculture shot back up again to a robust 4.5%.

Agriculture’s resilience is evident in the growth rates, which never turned negative. Compared to positive growth rates in agriculture, Tuesday’s data show that sectors such as manufacturing grew 49.6% from minus 36% a year ago.

“The point is that it is easy for a sector to show sharp growth if previously growth was poor or negative in that sector. However, agriculture has grown robustly from an already high base. That is resilience,” said analyst Ashok Agrawal of Comtrade, a commodities trading firm.

Ample rains in the past two years are a key reason for steady growth in the farm sector, analysts say. Nearly 60% of the country’s net-sown area depends on the annual summer monsoon.

Farmers are also the only direct recipients of cash transfers, helping to cushion rural incomes. Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to every land-owning farmer with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000 -- once every four months.

The Union government in May also raised the subsidy on fertilizers ahead of the Kharif or summer-sown season by ₹14,775 crore following a sharp increase in international rates.

In 2020, when a harsh lockdown stoked a countrywide recession, the agriculture sector registered a positive growth of 3.4% in the June 2020 quarter, when the rest of the economy shrunk -24.4%.

Better performance of the agriculture sector may bode well for the country’s more than 150 million farmers, yet that’s not enough – neither for farm incomes nor for the overall economy.

“The only feasible path to prosperity of farmers, therefore, is the creation of attractive job opportunities in industry and services,” wrote economist Arvind Panagariya in his latest assessment of the Indian economy titled “India Unlimited”.

The GDP per worker in agriculture is one-third of the economy-wide GDP per worker. This means productivity in agriculture is too low to lift the overall economy.

Agriculture employs half of all Indians but contributes a mere 15-16% to the country’s overall GDP. That simply means it employs too many people but contributes too little to incomes.