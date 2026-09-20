‘Caste discrimination a stigma on Hindu society’: RSS' Hosabale says ‘our conduct’ can free us from it

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said caste-based discrimination is a “stigma on Hindu society” and called for efforts to end such discrimination through individual conduct and behaviour.

Hosabale said discrimination based on a person's birth does not form part of Hindu culture. (PTI Photo)

Addressing the issue of caste discrimination, Hosabale said there should be no discrimination among people, stressing that everyone is a child of “Mother India” and “God”.

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“We are all children of Mother India. We are all children of God. Therefore, there should be no discrimination of any kind among humans,” Hosabale said while speaking at an event in Bhopal on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

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‘Discrimination based on birth not part of Hindu culture’

{{^usCountry}} Hosabale said discrimination based on a person's birth does not form part of Hindu culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hosabale said discrimination based on a person's birth does not form part of Hindu culture. {{/usCountry}}

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“Discrimination based on birth is not part of Hindu culture,” he said, adding that different forms of harmful behaviour taking place in society in the name of caste weaken society.

“The various kinds of evil behaviour that occur in society in the name of caste weaken, debilitate and hollow out society,” Hosabale said.

He called upon those who think selflessly about the nation to begin addressing the issue through their own behaviour and within their homes.

“Therefore, those who are selfless and who think selflessly about the nation must begin this practice in their behaviour, in their lives and in their homes,” he said.

‘We will not discriminate on the basis of caste’

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Hosabale urged people to make a personal commitment against caste-based discrimination.

“We will not discriminate on the basis of caste. This is a stigma on Hindu society. We need to be free from this stigma,” he said.

He further said that ending the practice would require more than laws or preaching and would depend on people's own conduct.

“This will not happen through law, through the mere incarnation of God, or through someone's preaching. It will happen through our own conduct,” Hosabale said.

“Let us resolve to do so and move forward,” he added.