Caste panel official visits NCB's Sameer Wankhede's home after document forgery allegations

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik brought a series of allegations against the NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede following the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Wankhede’s wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, said the official visited their residence to see some original documents.(ANI)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 06:26 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Halder on Sunday visited the residence of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede who is facing allegations of faking caste documents to get into Indian Revenue Services (IRS) through SC quota. Wankhede’s wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, said Halder visited their residence to see some original documents, adding that a probe will now be conducted against those who levelled the allegations, reported news agency ANI.

“He (Arun Haldar) came here to see some original documents. Now investigation will be conducted against the people who were making allegations against us,” ANI quoted Kranti Redkar Wankhede as saying.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik brought a series of allegations against the NCB zonal director following the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Malik alleged that Wankhede was not only running an extortion racket in the garb of anti-drug raids but had converted to Islam and later forged caste documents for getting into civil services through the reserved Schedule Caste quota.

He tweeted a picture of Wankhede and his first wife, Shabana Quraishi, and also posted a copy of the couple’s ‘nikah nama’, insinuating that Wankhede got married as per Islamic rules and, thus, is a Muslim.

“I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving scheduled caste person of his future,” Malik wrote on Twitter.

Wankhede has repeatedly denied the claims made by Malik, saying the sole intention was to humiliate him and his family. He released caste certificates of several of his family members, showing that all of them belong to Mahar, a Scheduled Caste.

After Halder’s visit, Wankhede’s wife said that the safety of her family is in jeopardy, claiming that some people conducted a recce of the house.

“We will provide the CCTV footage to the police. Security should be provided to the family,” she told ANI.

