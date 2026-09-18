Amaravati, The Capacity Building Commission will organise the first regional workshop of 'Strengthening Adaptive Development and Humane Aptitude for National Advancement Shrinkhala 2026' in Vijayawada on September 29 and 30, focusing on transforming Training Institutes into capacity-building institutions under Mission Karmayogi.

CBC to hold first regional Sadhana Shrinkhala workshop to begin in Vijayawada on Sept 29

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The workshop will be attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh.

The nationwide series of regional consultative workshops seeks to extend the national dialogue on institutional reform to States and their Training Institutes, building on consultations held over the past year.

"CBC will hold the first regional workshop under Strengthening Adaptive Development and Humane Aptitude for National Advancement Shrinkhala in Vijayawada on September 29 and 30, focusing on transforming Training Institutes into capacity-building institutions under Mission Karmayogi," said an official press release on Friday.

The initiative follows Sadhana Saptah 2026, observed from April 2 to 8, along with Regional Task Force meetings and the National Summit held in May, bringing key stakeholders together.

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{{^usCountry}} The consultations highlighted the need for a unified framework to help Training Institutes evolve from standalone training providers into strategic, competency-driven capacity-building institutions supporting a future-ready civil service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The consultations highlighted the need for a unified framework to help Training Institutes evolve from standalone training providers into strategic, competency-driven capacity-building institutions supporting a future-ready civil service. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior officials from Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will participate, besides Training Institute heads and others.

The workshops will focus on developing a Training Institute Transformation Framework covering institutional governance and leadership, operational effectiveness and collaboration, faculty and competency development, and adoption of digital and emerging technologies.

The proposed framework will provide a common direction for transforming Training Institutes and take into account the experiences, priorities and institutional contexts of individual States and institutions participating in the regional consultations.

The commission will use the workshops to validate emerging recommendations and translate them into actionable priorities, with the framework being developed as a co-owned roadmap for institutional transformation.

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Implementation of the framework will be anchored in the Unified New-Age National Training Initiatives portal, launched during Sadhana Saptah and integrated as its core digital enabler.

Following the Vijayawada workshop, Sadhana Shrinkhala will move to other regions, with insights from consultations contributing to finalisation of the Training Institute Transformation Framework and actionable priorities.

The initiative aims to create a connected, agile and future-ready capacity-building ecosystem and reaffirm Mission Karmayogi's commitment to equipping civil servants with capabilities for improved citizen outcomes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.