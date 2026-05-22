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CBI arrests NTA-appointed expert accused of leaking NEET-UG physics questions; 11th arrest so far

The accused, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, is currently employed at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, Maharashtra.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 07:04 pm IST
By Neeraj Chauhan
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, identifying her as the source of the leaked physics questions.

A police official passes by a poster during a protest staged by Youth Congress members over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam(PTI)

The accused, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, is currently employed at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, Maharashtra. According to the CBI, she was involved in the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and had been appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert, giving her complete access to the physics question papers.

Investigators alleged that Havaldar played a crucial role in leaking the physics section of the examination paper. She is the 11th person arrested by the CBI in connection with the case.

Also Read | NTA to CBI: Probe possible Physics questions leak too

What is happening?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe whether Physics questions from the NEET-UG 2026 examination were also leaked.

So far, the CBI has arrested 10 people in connection with the case, including Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder of a coaching centre in Latur; PV Kulkarni, a retired Chemistry lecturer from Pune; and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Botany teacher based in Pune. Both Kulkarni and Mandhare were part of NTA’s NEET-UG 2026 expert panel.

NTA conducted NEET-UG on May 3, with more than 2.27 million candidates appearing for the pen-and-paper examination comprising 180 questions - 45 each in Physics and Chemistry, and 90 in Biology.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CBI arrests NTA-appointed expert accused of leaking NEET-UG physics questions; 11th arrest so far
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