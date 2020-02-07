e-paper
Home / India News / CBI arrests OSD to Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia on alleged bribery charges

CBI arrests OSD to Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia on alleged bribery charges

The officer was caught in a trap case of Rs 2 lakh in a GST related matter on the basis of specific information, said officials.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:22 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on late Thursday night arrested the officer on special duty (OSD) to deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi government secretariat in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, an official said.

Gopal Krishna Madhav, a senior DANICS (Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services) officer, was caught in a trap case of Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST on the basis of specific information, said the officer cited above.

Madhav was immediately taken to the CBI Headquarters for questioning after the arrest. The agency refused to share further details on the arrest.

According to an order, Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia immediately after the AAP government came to power in 2015.

The arrest comes two days before the Delhi assembly elections on February 8.

