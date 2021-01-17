IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / CBI arrests senior railway official in 1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites
india news

CBI arrests senior railway official in 1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites

Mahender Singh Chauhan allegedly took a bribe from private companies for extending favours in contracts at Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), officials said.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Handcuffs hang in a prison.(REUTERS/Representative image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior official of the Indian Railways in connection with a 1 crore bribery case and raids were conducted at 20 locations in Assam, Delhi, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, officials said.

Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985 batch officer of Indian Railways Engineering Service, allegedly took a bribe from private companies for extending favours in contracts at Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), they said.

The official is posted at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon in Assam, according to news agency PTI. The federal agency has recovered the bribe money, PTI quoted officials as saying.

More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.