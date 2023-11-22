CBI books Soren’s aide over ‘illegal mining’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case in connection with allegations of illegal mining in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand by Pankaj Mishra, an aide of chief minister Hemant Soren, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

CBI filed a case in connection with allegations of illegal mining in Sahibganj district by Pankaj Mishra, an aide of chief minister Hemant Soren (ANI)

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Monday based on a preliminary enquiry (PE) which was launched in August on the orders of Jharkhand high court.

Mishra, who has already been investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering probe pertaining to alleged illegal mining, along with Pavitra Kumar Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, Sanjay Kumar Yadav, Bacchu Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Suvesh Mandal have been named by CBI in the FIR. It is alleged that the accused were involved in the pilferage and illegal extraction of stone at Nimbu Pathar in Sahibganj.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya refused to comment on the development. “I do not have any information in this regard,” Bhattacharya said. Party general secretary and state coordination member Vindo Pandey did not respond to phone calls.

Earlier, the high court on August 18 had ordered CBI to register a preliminary enquiry to probe into the allegations of illegal mining against Mishra. The order came on a petition filed by a local resident, Bijay Hansda, alleging that for the last two-and-a half years, stone mafias were mining illegally in connivance with government officials, including mining officials of his district. He further alleged that they were using earthmoving machines and carrying out blasts which resulted in cracks in the houses of villagers.

Hansda further alleged that he had seen illegal mining being done in the presence of Mishra but his complaints to district officials did not result in any action. ED had also told the high court that Mishra controls the illegal stone mining and their transportation in Sahibganj.

Ordering the CBI director to initiate PE into the allegations, the high court had remarked: “The court finds that there are sufficient materials of illegal mining in the district of Sahibganj that too on the behest of one Pankaj Mishra… the court finds in view of the counter-affidavit filed by the respondent State of Jharkhand that the investigation is only an eyewash so far the illegal mining is concerned.”