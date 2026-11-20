The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday brought back to India a fugitive wanted by Maharashtra Police for allegedly exploiting 14 women on false promises of marriage and cheating one of them of ₹18 lakh, after securing his deportation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mohammed Mazin was deported from the UAE after an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him for allegedly exploiting 14 women on false marriage promises.

The accused, Mohammed Mazin, was arrested in the UAE following the issuance of an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him in connection with the case. The CBI secured his deportation in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Maharashtra Police, officials said on Friday.

Mazin was wanted in a case registered by Maharashtra Police for allegedly luring a woman on the false promise of marriage, establishing physical relations with her and subjecting her to physical, mental and financial exploitation. He also allegedly obtained ₹18 lakh from the victim, following which the state police filed a charge sheet before the competent court.