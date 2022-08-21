CBI circular against Manish Sisodia, others over excise policy. What it means

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 09:04 AM IST

Delhi excise policy: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others have been accused of corruption.

After CBI reached Manish Sisodia's residence on Friday, the Delhi minister tweeted, ‘Welcome’. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

As the CBI intensifies probe over the Delhi liquor policy, a circular has been issued by the central agency against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other accused in the excise policy case. This follows the 14-hour-long searches at Sisodia's home on Friday. An FIR was then filed in the matter by the CBI against more than 10 people, including the Delhi deputy chief minister.

Now, the circular underlines restrictions on Sisodia and others from travelling abroad. With this, immigration authorities "are alerted in case anyone travels out of India,” an officer was quoted as saying in an HT report.

Topics
delhi news manish sisodia aam aadmi party
