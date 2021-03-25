Home / India News / CBI conducts searches at over 100 places in connection with over 30 cases of bank fraud worth 3,700 crore
CBI conducts searches at over 100 places in connection with over 30 cases of bank fraud worth 3,700 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at over 100 places in 11 states/Union Territories.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:10 PM IST
For the cases against lower rung government officers, like clerks or section officers etc, CBI’s investigating officers (IOs) will have to complete probes within six months.(HT PHOTO.)

In a nationwide special drive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at over 100 places in 11 states/Union Territories, in connection with more than 30 cases of bank fraud amounting to over 3,700 crore.

More details to follow.

