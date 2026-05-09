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CBI coordinated gangster Abhay Rana's extradition from Portugal: Officials

CBI coordinated gangster Abhay Rana's extradition from Portugal: Officials

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:08 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The CBI coordinated the extradition of Abhay Rana, facing an Interpol Red Notice and wanted by the Haryana Police for extortion, criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, from Portugal on Saturday, officials said.

CBI coordinated gangster Abhay Rana's extradition from Portugal: Officials

In an operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs to secure the extradition of Rana, who was brought back to the country on Saturday by a Haryana Police team.

"The subject, namely Abhay alias Abhay Rana, was wanted by Haryana Police in a number of criminal cases registered in Haryana, involving offences such as extortion, criminal intimidation, operation of an organised crime syndicate, attempt to murder and issuance of life threats," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

More than 160 wanted criminals have successfully been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels, the officials said.

In the case concerned against Rana registered at Karnal, it was alleged that the subject, along with his associates, threatened local businessmen through social media platforms, including WhatsApp calls, for payment of ransom, the statement said.

 
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