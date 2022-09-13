Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBI files charge sheet against Himachal judge’s daughter in 2015 murder case

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against Kalyani Singh, daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge Sabina Singh, in connection with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu in Chandigarh in 2015.

Kalyani Singh was arrested on June 15 this year on the basis of documentary evidence suggesting she and Sippy were in a romantic relationship that later turned sour, CBI officers had said earlier.
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against Kalyani Singh, daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge Sabina Singh, in connection with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu in Chandigarh in 2015.

In its chargesheet, a copy of which HT has seen, the CBI said it has “direct” evidence to prove the 36-year-old’s role in the case.

“There is sufficient direct, documentary, electronic, oral and circumstantial evidence to substantiate the allegations against accused Kalyani Singh, who entered into a criminal conspiracy with unknown person to kill Sippy Sidhu,” the CBI said.

Sippy (35), who ran a law firm in Mohali, was shot dead by unidentified persons at a park in Sector 27 in Chandigarh on September 20, 2015.

Kalyani was arrested on June 15 this year on the basis of documentary evidence suggesting she and Sippy were in a romantic relationship that later turned sour, CBI officers had said earlier.

Tanbir Dhaliwal

Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business.

