CBI files FCRA violation case against NewsClick, searches underway at 2 locations

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 11, 2023 10:22 AM IST

CBI action against NewsClick is the new addition among multiple agencies already probing the news portal for its alleged Chinese links and dubious funding

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids at the residence and office of Prabir Purkayastha, founder of NewsClick, after registering a case to probe violation of foreign contribution violation act (FCRA), people familiar with the development said.

CBI action against NewsClick is the new addition among multiple agencies already probing the news portal. (AP photo)
CBI action against NewsClick is the new addition among multiple agencies already probing the news portal. (AP photo)

CBI action against NewsClick is the new addition among multiple agencies already probing the news portal for its alleged Chinese links and dubious funding.

Last week, the Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Human Resources head of NewsClick, Amit Chakravorty after charging them under stringent unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA).

ED is already probing the website since 2021 and has already attached assets belonging to Purkayastha.

The Delhi Police FIR alleges that Prabir Purkayastha conspired with a group named Peoples Alliance for Democracy and Secularism to sabotage the 2019 general elections and that Chinese firms such as Xiaomi and Vivo incorporated shell companies to infuse foreign funds to further the conspiracy.

Citing secret inputs, it claims that Indian and foreign entities illegally infused funds worth crores and that this was done in pursuance of conspiracy and intention to disrupt India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, cause disaffection, and threaten the country’s unity and integrity.

It also names activist Gautam Navlakha and Neville Roy Singham, the American millionaire, accusing them of spreading Chinese propaganda.

On Navlakha’s association with Purkayastha, the FIR claims they have known each other since 1991.

The FIR cites emails between Purkayastha, Neville, and “some other Chinese employees” and says they “expose their intent to show that Arunachal Pradesh and Kashmir as not parts of India”.

NewsClick has refuted the charges, saying it never published any news or information at the behest of any Chinese entity or authority. It denied taking any directions from Singham.

“All funding received by NewsClick has been through the appropriate banking channels and been reported to the relevant authorities as required by law, as substantiated by the Reserve Bank of India in proceedings before the high court of Delhi,” the portal said in a statement.

ED, which is also examining Delhi Police FIR, had raided Purkayastha’s premises in September 2021.

The financial crimes probe agency has claimed earlier that it is probing “fraudulent” foreign funds infusion of over 86 crore into the company that runs the portal.

As per NewsClick’s website, it is an independent media organisation dedicated to covering news from India and elsewhere with a focus on progressive movements. It was founded in 2009.

