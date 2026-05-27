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CBI nabs 10 people in Sandeshkhali killings of BJP workers after 2019 Bengal polls

Mob of around 200 people attacked houses of three BJP workers on June 8, 2019 over an altercation regarding the installation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) flags in the Sandeshkhali area

Published on: May 27, 2026 05:38 pm IST
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested 10 people in connection with the murder of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali area during post-poll clashes after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Those arrested on Tuesday include Kader Molla, a close associate of Shahjahan. (Representative photo)

“We have arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder of three people — Pradip Mondal, Sukanta Mondal and Debdas Mondal — on June 8, 2019, at Nazat in North 24 Parganas during post-poll violence. They were produced before the Barasat court on Wednesday. The accused were remanded to CBI custody for two days,” a CBI officer said.

Elections were held in April and May 2019, and the results were announced on May 23. The BJP had made deep inroads in the state, winning 18 out of the 42 seats.

A mob comprising around 200 people attacked the houses of the three BJP workers around 4:30 pm on June 8 over an altercation regarding the installation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) flags in the area.

Justice Jay Sengupta of the Calcutta high court on June 30, 2025, ordered the CBI to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the three murders.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

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